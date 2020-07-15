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Lock n Chase - Games That Are Coming To The Intellivision Amico!
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14 views • July 15, 2020
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In this video Tristan and I play the classic Data East game Lock ‘N’ Chase on the Intellivsion. The original Lock ‘N’ Chase was one of the better pac man clones of the time, and the Intellivision port was bang on. Can Tristan handle using the controller disc to get around those corners, however? Watch this video to find out!
In this video Tristan and I play the classic Data East game Lock ‘N’ Chase on the Intellivsion. The original Lock ‘N’ Chase was one of the better pac man clones of the time, and the Intellivision port was bang on. Can Tristan handle using the controller disc to get around those corners, however? Watch this video to find out!
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