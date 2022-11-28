Kate Shemirani: Looking For Clues To An Unhealthy Body & The Onion

Nurse and nutritionist Kate Shemirani joins me in this episode for more that's coming out concerning the murder of the elderly and disabled in the UK, plus a focus on the clues your body is giving you regarding your health and the amazing work that onions do to detoxify the body.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.