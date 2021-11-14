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In Dealing With The Tyranny In Our Face, Cowards Are Unwelcome
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160 views • November 14, 2021
In the day which we are living, that will no doubt be written into the history books, now more than ever is the need for men to rise up and be strong and courageous in the LORD. But there must be three things that courageous men must be about: repenting of sin before God, fighting the tyranny in our backyards, and building the kingdom of God. Pastor and author Matt Trewhella joins me in this episode to talk about these things and how people can be about the Lord's work in our culture.
Pick up Matt's book here: https://amzn.to/3odFKvO
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/in-dealing-with-the-tyranny-in-our-face-cowards-are-unwelcome-video/
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Pick up Matt's book here: https://amzn.to/3odFKvO
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/in-dealing-with-the-tyranny-in-our-face-cowards-are-unwelcome-video/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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