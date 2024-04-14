The Constitution: is it relevant? 12/27/23

Dec 27, 2023
Dr. Cowan discusses the Constitution and if he thinks it is relevant.
He reviews & discusses 2 articles: "No Treason." by Lysander Spooner & "The Ultimate Delusion" by Stephen Ames.
Both articles can be found via the following links:
https://brandfolder.com/s/6pjtbg65pxf...
https://brandfolder.com/s/jt3fs8txwbp...
