Melbourne Freedom Rally 10 February 2024 Market to Parliament

Part 3 of three videos of this Saturday rally, this one covering the final speech at Queen Victoria Market and the march back to Parliament House at the top of Bourke Street. We are a small group now but we remain undeterred in our focus of providing 'wake up' calls everywhere we go, calling out our corrupt government about the fifty thousand excess deaths in Australia from the time people started getting the 'jab'.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.