Melbourne Freedom Rally 10 February 2024 Market to Parliament
Published 16 hours ago

Part 3 of three videos of this Saturday rally, this one covering the final speech at Queen Victoria Market and the march back to Parliament House at the top of Bourke Street. We are a small group now but we remain undeterred in our focus of providing 'wake up' calls everywhere we go, calling out our corrupt government about the fifty thousand excess deaths in Australia from the time people started getting the 'jab'. 

