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PLannedilLusion - Episode 2 - 10 Things You Cannot Deny
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34 views • January 03, 2021
In this episode we provide a list of 10 facts about this PlannedilLusion that cannot be denied.
This list was put together by the UK's Dr Vernon Coleman, author and health care veteran courtesy of the Richie Allen Show.
A Jimuphy Production brought to you by www.PLannedSupplies.com
web portal : https;//www.plannedillusion.com
email: [email protected]
Twitter: @lannedil
To send donations visit https://www.subscribestar.com/plannedillusion
For further info check out
Vernon Coleman
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd6F...
Richie Allen
https://www.youtube.com/c/RichieAll
This list was put together by the UK's Dr Vernon Coleman, author and health care veteran courtesy of the Richie Allen Show.
A Jimuphy Production brought to you by www.PLannedSupplies.com
web portal : https;//www.plannedillusion.com
email: [email protected]
Twitter: @lannedil
To send donations visit https://www.subscribestar.com/plannedillusion
For further info check out
Vernon Coleman
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd6F...
Richie Allen
https://www.youtube.com/c/RichieAll
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