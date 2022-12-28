Welcome To Proverbs Club.Advice From The Heart Of A Friend.
Proverbs 27:9 (NIV).
9) Perfume and incense bring joy to the heart,
and the pleasantness of a friend
springs from their heartfelt advice.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
A joyful heart is a delight.
Honest guidance from a friend is much appreciated.
