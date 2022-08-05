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timtruth No Mention of Impaired Sperm or Deadly Shedding Media Pushes TPOXX & US 100M Doses Of ACAM2000
Tim Truthhttps://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/monkeypox-acam2000-tpoxx-8-4-22:4?lc=8a707779f801429e52370f8c55eab5f370e5d1b7eeb3f6a717dfa70752dd701d
https://rumble.com/v1eu4h5-no-mention-of-impaired-sperm-or-deadly-shedding-media-pushes-tpoxx-and-us-1.html
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1m1P53iloWSZ/
No Mention of Impaired Sperm or Deadly Shedding?! Media Pushes TPOXX & US' 100M Doses Of ACAM2000