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Town Hall
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0 view • June 23, 2021
Gubernatorial candidate Dean Odle holds his first town hall meeting discussing why he is running for Governor in the 2022 election and the failure of our current leadership. This town hall took place in Opelika and was followed by a Q&A.
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