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Perverting God's Creation: Study Shows Jab Alters God-Given DNA
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534 views • March 01, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
Dr. Jane Ruby joins Stew Peters to talk about why vaccines are bad and they alter your DNA that God has given you.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS:
http://Www.Zstacklife.com/Ruby
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vw3z85-perverting-gods-creation-study-shows-jab-alters-god-given-dna.html
Dr. Jane Ruby joins Stew Peters to talk about why vaccines are bad and they alter your DNA that God has given you.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS:
http://Www.Zstacklife.com/Ruby
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vw3z85-perverting-gods-creation-study-shows-jab-alters-god-given-dna.html
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