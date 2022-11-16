SKY NEWS AUSTRALIA: 14NOV22 - Rita Panahi: Biden Has Taken All the Wrong Lessons from the Midterms

CHECK DELACABRA PLAYLISTS FOR MORE NEWS
It seems US President Joe Biden “has taken all the wrong lessons from the midterms,” says Sky News host Rita Panahi.
“Where the Democrats were saved from a thrashing by a big turnout by young voters, perhaps motivated by Biden's student debt forgiveness plan – which a judge has just deemed unlawful,” Ms Panahi said.
“So despite the fact that more than 70 per cent of Americans think the country is currently on the wrong path, Joe Biden will not moderate one bit.
“Just ask him.”
