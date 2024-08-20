Sovereign Sisters Podcast | Episode 28 | Nurturing Animals, Elevating Food

In this follow-up episode of "Know Your Farmer," I returned to Hidden Waters Farm to explore a crucial yet often overlooked aspect of regenerative farming: the deep compassion and care extended to the animals. Join me as we discuss my day on the farm learning about how the nurturing environment at Hidden Waters directly influences the well-being of their livestock, creating not just healthier animals, but also superior quality meats, eggs, and other products.

Tucker Carlson Full Interview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mUH4Co2wE-I

LIVE MONDAYS at 4pm PT~5pm MT~6pm CT~7pm ET on Rumble and YouTubeLINKS: https://angelaatkins.taplink.ws/

