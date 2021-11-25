Carlo: Politicians Grab Power in Emergency，and Authoritarian Swings in Europe

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11/17/2021 Carlo: Politicians will seek to grab power in the emergency. It’s very hard to step back from a world in which people are carrying papers and showing them on demand to police officers, and also putting their fellow citizens under house arrest because they haven’t made a medical decision that politicians have told them to. All of this is dangerous territory.