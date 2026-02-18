BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Joe Oltmann Untamed | Patrick Hogarty | Woke Mind Virus, Communist Revolution | 02.18.26
Untamed Nation
Untamed Nation
162 followers
1
99 views • 5 days ago

Today on Joe Oltmann Untamed, Patrick is taking the mic to expose the woke mind virus that’s infected every corner of our lives on social media, failing schools, courts, politicians, and beyond. This isn’t just cultural rot; it’s the front line of a slow-rolling Communist Revolution in America that’s been building for decades through indoctrination, organized chaos, and weaponized equity agendas that leave our kids unprepared for reality while pushing them into sexual confusion and obedience. We’re watching the system demand compliant citizens hooked on universal basic income and government control exactly what the Communists want.


Joe sits down with Chaz Evanson, the unaffiliated firebrand running for Governor who’s refusing to play by the establishment’s rules. Chaz isn’t just another politician; he's a retired Marine veteran with a PhD-level grasp of the issues, zero tolerance for corruption, and a bold vision to reclaim Colorado from one-party rule, woke indoctrination, and government overreach. From restoring parental rights and safe schools to slashing wasteful spending, securing the border, and putting everyday Coloradans first, this interview dives deep into the future of our state and why the status quo is crumbling.


We dissect the effects of Communism. Pramila Jayapal’s “Trans Bill of Rights” pushing radical gender ideology, New Jersey forcing second-graders into gender identity and sexual health lessons, and anti-American chants from people who admit they’re only here for the money. Add skyrocketing remittances to Mexico (64.7 billion USD in 2024, 3.5% of their GDP), Islamic calls to prayer blasting through New York at 5 a.m. under a new mayor, NYC streets buried in feces, Washington Democrats raiding firefighter pensions, and Polis pretending he didn’t know Palantir fled Colorado for Florida. The evidence is undeniable that the Commies grip is suffocating us, and it’s time to call it what it is: a deliberate takeover.


Joe’s Campaign Website https://oltmann2026.com/


Please check out Joe’s Givesendgo at: https://www.givesendgo.com/JoeOltmann


Text Freedom to 89517 to get alerts


https://untamednation.com/


Make sure to check out https://honorboundusa.com for all your Untamed Nation merch needs!


Go to honorboundusa.com to get FREE TINA stickers and use Promo Code “FREETINA” for 20% off!


Go to https://DCFguns.com and use Promo Code UNTAMEDNATION for 5% OFF Byrna

Keywords
joe oltmannconservative dailyuntameduntamednationuntamed truth
