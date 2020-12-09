© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Brecht Arnaert: "How to safely structure your portfolio"
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
9 views • December 09, 2020
Mr. Arnaert, editor-in-chief of www.macrotrends.be and the organizer of The Future of Gold Conference, provides a view on how he believes we need to respond to the macro-economic issues as micro-economic investors. How should you structure your portfolio, and how much gold is "safe" for your portfolio?
Presentation given at the "Future of Gold"-conference in Breda on the 22nd of March 2019. #TFOG2019
Presentation given at the "Future of Gold"-conference in Breda on the 22nd of March 2019. #TFOG2019
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.