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An ET Meditation - For Would-Be Experiencers - Music & Sound Effects - Narrated By A Mature Female Voice
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17 views • December 24, 2019
If you've ever wondered what it would be like to be abducted by aliens... this might be the closest you ever get. This is a fun meditation that involves the Grey ETs, their spaceship, some elements of ASMR, music and sound effects. So sit back, relax and enjoy a little weirdness. Have Fun!
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The Body House Chronicles - Chronicling the fringe...
At the Chronicles we focus on the providers, sellers and business owners in each of the 3 fringe industries of sex, cannabis & psychics.
Each is a multi-billion dollar market that is overlooked by the mainstream media. We need to be talking about these topics.
If you're a provider or a business owner in one of these 3 industries, consider becoming a contributor. Dyann would love to have you.
--------------------------------------------------
Thank you for your interest in The Body House..
CUSTOM erotic MP3s and Voiceover here - https://www.getindiebill.com/store/list/TheBodyHouse
OR on Niteflirt - https://www.niteflirt.com/The%20Body%20House
The Body House Main Site - http://thebodyhouse.biz/
Bodywork & Healing Sessions - https://thebodyhouse.biz/sessions-with-dyann/
SOCIAL MEDIA
Twitter - https://twitter.com/dyannbridges
Switter - https://switter.at/@DyannBridges
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/thebodyhouse1/
Tryst - https://tryst.link/massage/dyann-bridges
ALL LINKS - https://linktr.ee/thebodyhouse1
CONNECT - https://confirmsubscription.com/h/i/CD6F0D6A24C9B45C
The Body House Chronicles - https://bodyhousechronicles.wordpress.com/
The Body House Chronicles - Chronicling the fringe...
At the Chronicles we focus on the providers, sellers and business owners in each of the 3 fringe industries of sex, cannabis & psychics.
Each is a multi-billion dollar market that is overlooked by the mainstream media. We need to be talking about these topics.
If you're a provider or a business owner in one of these 3 industries, consider becoming a contributor. Dyann would love to have you.
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