Eight dead after US Air Force B-52 bomber crashes in California, yesterday - Reuters

Eight dead after US Air Force B-52 bomber crashes in California

A US Air Force B-52 Stratofortress bomber crashed on takeoff at Edwards Air Force Base in ‌Southern California's Mojave Desert, bursting into flames and killing all eight crew members aboard, Air Force officials said.

The plane in question has been identified as the U.S. Air Force B-52H-BW Stratofortress heavy bomber, serial number 60-0061, assigned to the 93rd Bomb Squadron - which was the lead B-52J upgrade program demonstrator.

Read the story here: https://reut.rs/4fNT0nE

Cynthia... adding more, about the deaths, unknown at the time when I posted videos yesterday...