Aircraft Configurations and Power Sources, an interview with John Ferguson

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Not all drones are created equal. From battery-powered quadcopters to fuel-efficient fixed-wing hybrids, each configuration serves a mission. Want endurance? Go fuel. Need vertical lift? Go electric. The real game-changer is modular design—swap sensors, adapt fast, and stay mission-ready without wasting time on the ground.
#DroneTech #Aviation #Innovation #UAV #FutureFlight
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