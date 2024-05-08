The Antichrist's False Religion and Its Spread Across the World

John-Henry Westen
May 7, 2024
The Antichrist will persecute the Church with a false religion, leading many faithful Catholics astray in favor of the his lies and false promises. Catholic experts and mystics predict that the Antichrist will first show love and acceptance for all — hiding the his true intention of world relativism and the One World Religion. Can a Christian can accept the Antichrist's worldview of naturalism? LifeSiteNews’ John-Henry Westen explains why the Antichrist's lies must be resisted at all costs – and how some are already advancing his agenda today.
