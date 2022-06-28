Today - Russia Sergei Lavrov about Kremenchuk Ukraine attack - English SUBS - 062822

Lavrov on Kremenchuk: "The hangar was bombed, where American and European weapons and ammunition arrived."





"As a result of the detonation of ammunition, an empty shopping center standing nearby caught fire."





Thus, the more the West supplies weapons to Ukraine, which is designed to prolong the conflict, the more tasks Russia will perform on the ground.





"These tasks will be fulfilled," the Russian Foreign Minister said.





So he commented on Western media reports about the US plans to supply Ukraine with medium- and long-range air defense systems.