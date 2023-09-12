Create New Account
Bill Gates | Who Is Bill Gates? A Deep Into the Life & Agenda of Gates | "It Won't Be Normal Until We Get An Amazing Vaccine Into the Entire World."
Thrivetime Show
Published 15 hours ago

Bill Gates | Who Is Bill Gates? A Deep Into the Life & Agenda of Gates | "It Won't Be Normal Until We Get An Amazing Vaccine Into the Entire World." Where Did Gates Come From? Why Is Gates Attempting to Dim the Sun & Buy Up America's Farm Land?

bill gatesthe great resetclay clarkthrivetime show

