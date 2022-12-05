⚡️Russian Defense Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation in Ukraine - 1200, December 5, 2022

⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine

(5 December 2022)





Russian Federation Armed Forces continue the special military operation.





◽️In Kupyansk direction, a company tactical group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) near Tabayevka (Kharkov region) has been hit by gunfire. In total, 65 Ukrainian servicemen were neutralised, as well as two infantry fighting vehicles, and two pickup trucks.





◽️In Krasny Liman direction, the Russian troops' decisive actions thwarted an attempt by two AFU company tactical groups to attack in the direction of Chervonopopovka and Zhytlovka (Lugansk People's Republic). Moreover, two Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance units were annihilated near Raigorodka (Lugansk People's Republic).





💥During the day, over 60 Ukrainian servicemen have been killed or injured; the enemy also lost three infantry fighting vehicles, an armoured vehicle, and four pickup trucks.





◽️In Donetsk direction, Russian units continue successful offensive. As a result of the fire damage, more than 70 Ukrainian personnel, two tanks, four armoured combat vehicles, and four pickup trucks were annihilated.





◽️In South Donetsk direction, the AFU units made an unsuccessful attempt to counterattack in the direction of Nikolskoye (Donetsk People's Republic). As a result of the fire damage, the enemy was thrown back to the original positions. Up to 30 Ukrainian personnel, two armoured fighting vehicles, and three pickup trucks were eliminated.





💥Operational-Tactical and Army Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery struck seven enemy command posts in the areas of Kruglyakovka, Kislovka, and Krakhmalnoye (Kharkov region), Tonenkoye, Torskoye, Ivano-Dayevka, and Vodyanoye (Donetsk People's Republic), and 72 AFU artillery units at their firing positions, manpower and military equipment in 193 areas.





💥Temporary locations of foreign mercenaries were hit close to Kramatorsk and Dibrova (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥One US-made AN/TPQ-37 counterbattery radar station was destroyed near Paraskoviyevka (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥One radar of Ukrainian S-300 air defence system was destroyed near Rai-Aleksandrovka (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥A munition depot was annihilated close to Kamenskoye (Zaporozhye region).





✈️Fighter aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces shot down a Su-25 aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Force in the air close to Yuryevka and a Ukrainian MiG-29 was shot down near Zverevo (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥Air defence facilities have shot down 1 Mi-8 helicopter of Ukrainian Air Force near Maryinka (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥In addition, ten unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed during the day in the areas of the settlements of Vishnevoye, Kirillovka, and Stepnoye (Donetsk People's Republic), Krasnoselovka and Tokmak (Zaporozhye region).





💥Two HIMARS MLRS rounds were also intercepted near Novoluganskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).





📊In total, 339 airplanes and 180 helicopters, 2,628 unmanned aerial vehicles, 391 air defence missile systems, 6,996 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 910 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 3,657 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 7,477 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.