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FOC Show: EXPOSED: The SHOCKING way Coca Cola HIDES its health risks - Glenn Beck; IS JESUS COMING NOW? - Stacy Whited | Robin Bullock, Julie Green, Amanda Grace; BIGGEST LOSS in the Swiss National Bank in 116 Years - Economic Update
Tonight at 8:30 pm CST, on the Flyover Conservatives show we are tackling the most important things going on RIGHT NOW from a Conservative Christian perspective!
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Glenn Beck Clip: https://youtu.be/MeiR9xQ9NDg
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Julie Green
WEBSITE: jgminternational.org
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/JulieGreenMinistries
Amanda Grace
WEBSITE: http://arkofgrace-ministries.com/
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/c-566727
Robin Bullock
WEBSITE: https://robindbullock.com/
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/@ChurchInternational
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