Epic of Atrahasis Tablet I Continued
23 views • 5 months ago
Epic of Atrahasis Tablet I Continued
The "gods" lowercase g, because they're NOT Gods rather a race MASQUERADING as Gods, are genetically modifying the preexisting hominid on Earth and are creating slaves. They have them farm for them, bring them food, just use them for all sorts of purposes. The Testaments have the same words and situations because it is one of the most plagiarized texts. The Enuma Elish and Epic of Atrahasis predate the bible. The flood is coming.
It is still the same way today. People go to work and are not focusing on what it is they THEY are good at. You're a mental slave if you don't enjoy what you're doing. You get more productivity out of someone when they don't know who their controllers are.
