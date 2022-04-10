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Fresh air Poultry Houses
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110 views • April 10, 2022
This episode talks about how important fresh air is for poultry health. I cover an excellent book on Fresh air Poultry housing written in 1924 by Prince T. Woods M.D. that has given our poultry operation a true focus.
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