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1/15/18 #GREATAWAKENING: Q posts portend #2ND AMERICAN REVOLUTION
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84 views • January 04, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
1/15/18 Today we saw Project Veritas take down @JACK and the Horowitz report is due any minute now. Q and POTUS are assuring us that we are safe, but the Hawaii nuke threat was real.
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1/15/18 Today we saw Project Veritas take down @JACK and the Horowitz report is due any minute now. Q and POTUS are assuring us that we are safe, but the Hawaii nuke threat was real.
For MAP:
https://throughthelookingglassnews.wordpress.com/2017/11/24/qanon-learn-to-read-the-map-hd/
To support You Are Free TV:
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PLACE THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
Bitcoin: 18kTJL1hTHeN9VHDArNeL2oScXanMpyPYw
Ether: 0x36AA2C2368A2EbDE5dC376661EB3e2845b767f78
Litecoin: LMQg3Fr3HogkNxRkGRVcGsLiTBhsqTnoUm
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