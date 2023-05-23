https://gettr.com/post/p2hnbx577dd
5/19/2023 Gentleman Tom knows the CCP is evil and the fentanyl crimes. Because his very close friends’ son or family member died from the fentanyl.
汤姆先生知道中共的邪恶以及他们的芬太尼罪行, 因为他有两个非常亲密的朋友的儿子或家人因为芬太尼而去世。
#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang
#CapitolHill #takedowntheccp
#himalayadc #华盛顿DC
