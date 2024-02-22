Munich Security Conference – Military Branch of Worldwide Shadow Government?!

The Munich Security Conference (February 16-18, 2024) is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year. It calls itself the world's leading forum for debating international security policy. Its original motto was: “Peace through Dialogue“. But the Munich Security Conference in particular called for supporting weapons deliveries to Ukraine! What goals does it really pursue? And what connections does it have to the Bilderberg Group and the CFR? On the occasion, Kla.TV is publishing an explosive and comprehensive documentary, that needs to be known by the people!