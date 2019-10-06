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Some insights, before the software stopped working...see the pdf for the most important insights
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18 views • October 06, 2019
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Cn2QxQqseKKU/
https://www.patreon.com/troonatnoor
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the video stopped recording / rendering, so I wrote up the most important notes, despite loathing the idea of ever writing a single word ever again :D David Icke made me do it :D blame him...:D aactually, THANK him for being such a great controlled opposition gate keeper ... :D
https://thephilsopherprophetoftheedenprotocols.wordpress.com/the-most-important-insights-i-have-to-offer/?fbclid=IwAR3Hpyw1kGXCU66ZB12jpjucRpDCj2EhfmvG75F8b86a6IkpFHza9pIj5Sg
https://www.patreon.com/troonatnoor
https://www.paypal.com/paypalme2/troonatnoor
the video stopped recording / rendering, so I wrote up the most important notes, despite loathing the idea of ever writing a single word ever again :D David Icke made me do it :D blame him...:D aactually, THANK him for being such a great controlled opposition gate keeper ... :D
https://thephilsopherprophetoftheedenprotocols.wordpress.com/the-most-important-insights-i-have-to-offer/?fbclid=IwAR3Hpyw1kGXCU66ZB12jpjucRpDCj2EhfmvG75F8b86a6IkpFHza9pIj5Sg
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