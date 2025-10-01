(19.) Super Soldier Talk - Jimmy Paine - Star Trek V the Search for God

Stardate 78429





Good evening, and welcome to Super Soldier Talk. I’m your host, James Rink, bringing you the latest insights of the secret programs and extraordinary experiences. Tonight, we delve into the incredible story of Jimmy Paine.





Jimmy claims to have served aboard a starship known as the Enterprise, his experiences aboard this ship are said to have inspired elements of the 1989 film Star Trek V: The Final Frontier, in the search for God.





Captain Jimmy Paine, inspired the iconic character of Captain Jim Kik. During his command of the Enterprise, a Vulcan-built starship crafted in the 1960s, Captain Paine and his crew undertook extraordinary missions, including the rescue of none other than the Loch Ness Monster. In a daring operation, the Enterprise crew airlifted the creature aboard their ship’s hull, ensuring its safe passage to Vulcan. This mission, later inspiring the Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home storyline. Throughout his service aboard the United Federation of Worlds Star Ship Enterprise, Captain Paine worked alongside Spock and Lieutenant Uhura—both, as history reveals, were 4-foot-tall elves hailing from the world of Vulcan.





As a Super Soldier, Jimmy Paine, known as "Captain Dallas," for his distinguished service within the secret space program, spanning from 1959 to 1996. Over these years, Dallas undertook numerous highly classified missions, serving as a shuttlecraft pilot for the Tall White warriors at the legendary Area 51 and venturing into uncharted territories of time travel alongside the Montauk Boys at Camp Hero. His work also included service with the Weyland Corporation, where he encountered a xenomorph on LV-426, the real-life inspiration for the infamous creature in Aliens.





Dallas’s career took him across planets and moons, from Mars to Titan and Earth’s own Moon. On Mars in 1974, he and Duncan O’finoian came upon the enigmatic broken statue of a colossal humanoid face, a haunting reminder of civilizations past. During another mission, he encountered the so-called "Tommy Knockers," formidable muscular Tall Greys lurking in Martian caves.





On Titan, Dallas served at an extensive underground base, where he faced a creature ominously referred to as “IT”—a monster reminiscent of the Montauk experiments, a fierce Bigfoot-like being that grew stronger with each attack.





Dallas’s achievements also extend to covert missions from Vandenberg Air Force Base, including the legendary Apollo 20 mission. Accompanied by William Rutledge, he encountered EB Mona Lisa, an Oriental-featured humanoid, a testament to the truth behind the Apollo 20 footage on YouTube, which he asserts is genuine.





It is with profound respect that we recognize Captain Jimmy Paine, for his courage and steadfast contributions to the realms beyond our known universe.





Original Record Date: December 17, 2024





(*** Note from this channel operator Richard Bruce***) This is a mirror upload from the Super Soldier Talk channel hosted by James Rink on Rumble. In March of 2025 the originals of these Jimmy Paine movies were removed from YouTube for reasons unknown. Jimmy Paine emailed me (Richard Bruce) with links to his movies on Rumble, indicating that he wanted me to upload them to YouTube. You can see the originals in full resolution at the Super Soldier Talk channel on Rumble.