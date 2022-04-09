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Dr. Sherri Tenpenny | SCA Session 99 | Stage Victories
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227 views • April 09, 2022
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny | SCA Session 99 | Stage Victories
Clip by Kristall from: SCA Session 99 | Stage Victories - April 8, 2022
https://odysee.com/@Corona-Investigative-Committee:5/Session-99-Odysee-final1:b
The Corona Committee was formed by four lawyers. It is conducting an evidence review of the Corona crisis and actions.
Learn more about the committee:
https://corona-ausschuss.de/en/Anonymous tips to the Corona Committee:
https://securewhistleblower.comDr. Reiner Fuellmichs english Telegram channel:
https://t.me/s/ReinerFuellmichEnglishTor:
http://2hfjtvg32qm6kjo2esoqu3djhc6xctn2wofnkrpc4vjez47a5wei44qd.onion/
Only through your donation the work of the Committee is possible:
https://corona-ausschuss.de/en/donate/
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video.
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny | SCA Session 99 | Stage Victories
Dr Sherri Tenpenny, SCA Session 99, Stage Victories, April 8 2022
Clip by Kristall from: SCA Session 99 | Stage Victories - April 8, 2022
https://odysee.com/@Corona-Investigative-Committee:5/Session-99-Odysee-final1:b
The Corona Committee was formed by four lawyers. It is conducting an evidence review of the Corona crisis and actions.
Learn more about the committee:
https://corona-ausschuss.de/en/Anonymous tips to the Corona Committee:
https://securewhistleblower.comDr. Reiner Fuellmichs english Telegram channel:
https://t.me/s/ReinerFuellmichEnglishTor:
http://2hfjtvg32qm6kjo2esoqu3djhc6xctn2wofnkrpc4vjez47a5wei44qd.onion/
Only through your donation the work of the Committee is possible:
https://corona-ausschuss.de/en/donate/
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video.
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny | SCA Session 99 | Stage Victories
Dr Sherri Tenpenny, SCA Session 99, Stage Victories, April 8 2022
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