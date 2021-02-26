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PTPA (Episode # 65): News Headlines edition
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50 views • February 26, 2021
Pull the Pin Already (Episode # 65): News Headlines edition: Jim and Mike discuss various topics from the update on the Stimulus Plan, “Kids in Cages” facility being re-opened under President Biden to the attacks on the President for not agreeing to a 50K Student Loan relief plan. PTPA also discusses the recent actions of our President with reference to “Operation Talon” program started by his predecessor. Is this true or is it fake news? If so, why would he want to end this program? PTPA gives their own COVID19 update concerning quarantining and vaccinations. What’s your take on the opinions and concerns expressed during the show? Let them know by discussing your own views in the comments below. If you like what they have to say click the like button below and share this video with your friends. Don’t forget to subscribe and hit the notification bell for future episodes.
https://www.amazon.com/Black-Ice-Val-James-Story/dp/1770413634/ref=sr_1_1?dchild=1&;keywords=black+ice+book+james&qid=1614342191&sr=8-1
www.pullthepinalready.com
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Youtube www.youtube.com/channel/UCfUOkihz4MloQUyWWYypPGw
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UGE tube https://ugetube.com/@Pull%20The%20Pin%20Already
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PODCAST ACCOUNTS
RSS feed: https://anchor.fm/s/2ee73de8/podcast/rss
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6qx6bs6JpVOGtOMALlRdUb
RadioPublic: https://radiopublic.com/pull-the-pin-already-6vz29e
Pocket Casts: https://pca.st/3ted3mys
Anchor: https://anchor.fm/pullthepinalready
https://www.amazon.com/Black-Ice-Val-James-Story/dp/1770413634/ref=sr_1_1?dchild=1&;keywords=black+ice+book+james&qid=1614342191&sr=8-1
www.pullthepinalready.com
VIDEO CHANNELS
Youtube www.youtube.com/channel/UCfUOkihz4MloQUyWWYypPGw
Rumble https://rumble.com/c/PullThePinAlready
Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/accounts/referral/pullthepinalready/
UGE tube https://ugetube.com/@Pull%20The%20Pin%20Already
Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/pullthepinalready
PODCAST ACCOUNTS
RSS feed: https://anchor.fm/s/2ee73de8/podcast/rss
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6qx6bs6JpVOGtOMALlRdUb
RadioPublic: https://radiopublic.com/pull-the-pin-already-6vz29e
Pocket Casts: https://pca.st/3ted3mys
Anchor: https://anchor.fm/pullthepinalready
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