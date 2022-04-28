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This Is How Insulin Helps Cells #shorts
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145 views • April 28, 2022
CHECK OUT THE COMPLETE EPISODE 👇
https://www.youtube.com/embed/M1e9glBh0ck
What does insulin and a doorbell have in common?
According to Dr. John Poothulil, the author of the book Your Health At Risk: How to Navigate Information Chaos to Prevent Lifestyle Diseases, insulin pretty much functions as our cell receptor's doorbell when glucose is outside the cell. 🔔
Insulin helps our cell recognize the glucose outside in order for it to take in the glucose inside. This is one of the many CRUCIAL roles that insulin performs to support our body.
What are your thoughts about this message? Let us know in the comments.
https://www.youtube.com/embed/M1e9glBh0ck
What does insulin and a doorbell have in common?
According to Dr. John Poothulil, the author of the book Your Health At Risk: How to Navigate Information Chaos to Prevent Lifestyle Diseases, insulin pretty much functions as our cell receptor's doorbell when glucose is outside the cell. 🔔
Insulin helps our cell recognize the glucose outside in order for it to take in the glucose inside. This is one of the many CRUCIAL roles that insulin performs to support our body.
What are your thoughts about this message? Let us know in the comments.
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