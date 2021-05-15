Don't Fall For The Devil's Triangle!!! Wait for God's Exit Plan!!!

ILLUMANATI may be part nephillim, descend from cain,judas all the other antichrist in history may be linked to them. If not taking direct orders from Satan.Careful doing research I believe they are indoctrinating you, like an invitation to their coming out party, they have so much contempt for the restrained, holy spirit ,God,Jesus that is holding them back but right now I sense they are chomping at the bits for the destruction and sacrifice of millions of humans especially Christian's.

I grew up not knowing I was bipolar and naturally my feelings of depression and being saved from suicide when I was 14 drew me to God often. I often went church but got baptized by 18 and led a double life riddled with drugs and the party life never feeling like I would have a normal life.I never liked it and everyday of my life I looked for God to rapture me out of here, but when I finally fully gave my life to God,I wanted to live, get married have kids etc...then Covid came put me on a course where I chose to be and continue to be revved me up,set me on fire for God and collect the last souls fir the harvest which I'm thankful. Getting new body soon and I'm sure its gonna be interesting from here on out.Def out by summer I hope , look at the parable of the fig tree and song of solomon for reference.God bless you ....