COV 19 circuit board found in 5G Cell Phone Towers

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Using Micro Wave energy from 5G towers activates the Graphene nano particles in the bio weapon vaxx. If you took the vaxx you can be tracked by any device that connects to 5G systems. Also this frequency causes flu like symptoms in humans. Also the vaxxed may die of AIDS, blood clots, heart attacks, sudden death syndrome, et al.