USA SOLDIER BURNS HIMSELF TO DEATH OUTSIDE ISRAEL EMBASSY
“I no longer want to be complicit to Genocide”
His family released the video of him setting himself alight
Aaron Bushnell aged 25 Passed away
After setting himself alight he shouted;
“Free Palestine, Free Palestine, Free Palestine”
