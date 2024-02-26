Create New Account
USA SOLDIER BURNS HIMSELF TO DEATH OUTSIDE ISRAEL EMBASSY
Be Children of Light
Published 20 hours ago

USA SOLDIER BURNS HIMSELF TO DEATH OUTSIDE ISRAEL EMBASSY 


“I no longer want to be complicit to Genocide”


His family released the video of him setting himself alight


Aaron Bushnell aged 25 Passed away


After setting himself alight he shouted;

“Free Palestine, Free Palestine, Free Palestine”

