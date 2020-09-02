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Menzogne durante la diretta televisiva del primo allunaggio. Io c'ero!
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10435 views • September 02, 2020
Giornalisti preparati per raccontarci bugie in diretta.
In questo caso Tito Stagno e Ruggero Orlando sanno come si imbastiscono le menzogne.
Io c'ero ed avevo 16 anni. Avevo tanto entusiasmo allora. 47 anni di bugie! Mi viene da piangere.....
Buona visione.
NB video rimosso da Youtube dopo anni. Era stato caricato il 24 Settembre 2016 e dopo quasi 4 anni hanno deciso che ha violato il Copyright. Assurdo.
In questo caso Tito Stagno e Ruggero Orlando sanno come si imbastiscono le menzogne.
Io c'ero ed avevo 16 anni. Avevo tanto entusiasmo allora. 47 anni di bugie! Mi viene da piangere.....
Buona visione.
NB video rimosso da Youtube dopo anni. Era stato caricato il 24 Settembre 2016 e dopo quasi 4 anni hanno deciso che ha violato il Copyright. Assurdo.
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