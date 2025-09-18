People wanted God’s evil patriarchy’s toxic masculinity guardians removed so rapture will do that

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (September 2025). Since the Western feminist nations' Christian community's 50% to 80% (depending on the church denomination) divorce rate & other married dysfunctional families' single-mothers, who are demon-possessing their children with the female witchcraft rebellion Jezebel spirit, wanted God's evil patriarchy's toxic masculinity "guardians of earth" removed, the rapture will do that, and they will be left on earth with Satan Lucifer's feminist mentors reptilian matriarchal rulers' hell on earth. Warn the 1960s grandmothers and post-1960s mothers and their sons & grandsons most wicked End Times generation to repent now, or else, they will get eaten by their feminist role model idols “earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers” celebrities & politicians & royal families & pastors & military leaders & court judges & artists & fashion designers & teachers & police officers & corporate bosses. Or else, have the blood of 6 billion humans on your hands. They worship foreign gods like “women’s equality women’s head coverings rebellion goddess” Jezebel, and “Satan Lucifer’s post-1960s cross-dress-project men’s pants wearing god” Aphroditus, and “post-1960s love & light fake Christianity god” Sananda Jesus, and “10% illegal tithe income tax extortion and 50% for church staff salaries theft god” Mammon, and “look like a Western hippo female pastor god” Adephagia, and “second marriage adultery and over 50% highest divorce rate in Christian community god” Eros, and “medical science witchcraft god” Semjaza, and “Christian worship satanic rock music god” Ihy, and “nationalism patriotism racism ethnicism god” Uncle Sam Samael, and “thousands of child sacrifice ritual Christmas & Easter & Halloween pagan witch Satanist church celebration god” Moloch, and “health insurance, retirement pension, home insurance, emergency food, emergency gold, guns, nuclear war bunker god” Heimdall, and "pastors’ popularity reputation hubris god" Hybris, and “safety & comfort & indifference goddess” Salus, and “genetic descendants idols family from risk of assassination attempts by exposing evil goddess” Vesta, and "cowardly traitor condoning all evils by hiding in silence from CIA microwave oven weapon cooking alive from next door homes & rooms and destruction of all income and genetic descendant family idols slaughtered god" Phobos, and “loving pets as a member of the family while betraying & abandoning your Christian brother because you do not want to get poisoned by NSA sulfuric acid & polonium radiation & mercury & flesh-eating bacteria goddess” Artemis, and “laziness & inaction god” Aergia, and “television mind-programming idol goddess” Siren,“ and moral relativism by following partway God & partway other fake foreign idols god” Baal-Peor, and "cosmetics & sexual perverted allurement & deception faces make-up god" Azazel, and "rapture escapism obsession rather than banzai charging millions of assassins & world elite pedophile cannibal Satanists god" Janus, who will not save them from their judgment by sword & famine & plague & demon armies. Preach this in your next Sunday church service sermon, so that all your church member witch assassins will try to assassinate you and slaughter your genetic descendant idols, and 99% of your church donators will leave your church in disgust & anger & sheer terror, so that God’s house will be cleansed of their religious filth. Jesus died on the cross to atone for your sins, and he rose again, and he is seated on his throne in heaven reigning, so that whoever repents and receives him as Savior & Lord will receive forgiveness for sins and the gift of eternal life.





Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047

See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Tags:

#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine