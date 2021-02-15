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Episode 34 Dr. Carrie Madej on why Vaccines are a Threat to Humanity and Cause Infertility
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73 views • February 15, 2021
Dr. Carrie Madej has studied vaccines for most of her medical career, and has been sounding a warning to anyone who will listen. I've been listening, and hope you will join me to answer:
What is so dangerous about the vaccines? What are vaccines supposed to do and why don't they?
Who benefits?
Did you know the DOD is in charge of our health care now?
What does DARPA have to do with vaccines?
Who benefits? Always, always ask: Qui bono?
Her website, THE BATTLE FOR HUMANITY, can be found here:
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/madej/
Documentary:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/IBfcV1FA5TaW/
Heartmath Institute:
https://www.heartmath.org/
What is so dangerous about the vaccines? What are vaccines supposed to do and why don't they?
Who benefits?
Did you know the DOD is in charge of our health care now?
What does DARPA have to do with vaccines?
Who benefits? Always, always ask: Qui bono?
Her website, THE BATTLE FOR HUMANITY, can be found here:
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/madej/
Documentary:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/IBfcV1FA5TaW/
Heartmath Institute:
https://www.heartmath.org/
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