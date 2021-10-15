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The GoFast 2014 Private Sector [NON NASA] Rocket Hits SOMETHING [Firmament?]
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The GoFast 2014 Private Sector [NON NASA] Rocket Hits SOMETHING [Firmament?]

The firmament_ Rocket hits the Dome
https://brandnewtube.com/v/dC5uUh
Rockets don`t go up and make a bang and stop in mid air. For that to happen they have to hit something. That is called logic.

2014 the fastest rocket was introduced and tested to see the height it could reach. The rocket was stopped suddenly after a force it had hit and the impact seem to of absorb the impact of the rocket causing no type of explosion.
Rocket hits Earth's Dome https://youtu.be/LMr6Qb0_5kM
https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=830051304553226

Rocket goes 73 miles up...
We are told Dome is about 385,500 ft up
/5,280 feet in a mile = 73.01 Miles!

Rocket hits the Dome EXactly where we are told the Dome Ceiling lies... interesting.
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