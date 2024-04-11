[Apr 11, 2024] New Copernican Translation Corrects Bible to Line up with Modern Science FE Clock Version [Flat Out Hope]

This is a special edition for David Weiss' FE Clock. Let me know if you saw it here first.

The New Authorized Copernican Globalist Bible will take your family devotions to places they have never gone before.

Our publishers recognize that God wrote the Bible for an ancient civilization unaware of modern science. God intentionally chose to work within their current understanding of cosmology. He knew that correcting their faulty view of a stationary, geocentric earth would cause unnecessary cognitive dissonance. So, God gave Moses words that the people would easily embrace based on the understanding of their day. God never intended the Bible to be a science book. We must take God at his word for everything — except science.

Here is a smattering of changes you can hope to find in the New Authorized Copernican Globalist Bible translation.







Genesis One lays the foundation of cosmology — so expect to see some major changes there that will be traced through the entire Bible.





For example, Genesis 1:16 reads in the NKJV: "Then God made two great lights: the greater light to rule the day, and the lesser light to rule the night. He made the stars also."





If this verse were taken at face value, one might think the moon has its own light and that the stars are entirely different than the sun. This is especially true when the prophets, even the greatest prophet, Jesus, seem to echo this archaic idea.





To prevent any confusion, the verse will now read: "Then God made two great lights: the greater light to rule the day, and the lessor light to reflect the sun and rule the night. God also made many more great lights in the ever-expanding universe. These he called stars."





Learn more at: www.FlatOutHope.com





Get the app! Learn the TRUTH! More info found at https://www.FlatEarthDave.com

To book Flat Earth Dave on your show click the link at the top.

Do you want the red pill or the blue pill? The choice is yours. If you want to know the truth about our flat world, watch these videos in order and there will be no turning back.





https://tinyurl.com/FECrashCourse-B

We live in a world of lies pushed on us by the upper levels of the world controllers. It is easier to lie to someone than to convince them they have been lied to especially when they are unknowingly addicted to the fear. If the FOUNDATION of your world belief is that you are on a spinning water globe pear rocket flying through an infinite space vacuum, then you will not know WHO you are, WHERE you are and WHAT you truly are. You will be lost and feel insignificant not KNOWING that you are at the center of creation rather than on a speck of dust in an ever expanding universe.





With that belief you can be convince of anything. To wake up you MUST start with the foundation of your world and from there you can see beyond the imaginary curve.





The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family. It visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content.





The FAQ page will answer all your questions on how and why flat earth is hidden. Got a reason you think Flat Earth is impossible, we have an answer that you haven't thought of yet.





Take the FE Clock challenge. Watch the featured video every day for 2 weeks and see what happens. Just search "Flat Earth Clock" by Blue Water Bay in Google Play or the Apple App Store. It will be the best $2.99 you've ever invested. Avoid the knock off apps on Google Play, they are FREE and still NOT worth the price. Download and check it out today!





Apple: https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp

Android: https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp

Both: https://qrco.de/bbizVA





Support this channel and FLAT EARTH awareness:

https://www.patreon.com/DITRH





For one time donations: PayPal.me/DITRH

Venmo: dtweiss





FaceBook. https://www.facebook.com/TheFlatEarthPodcast

Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrhinterviews

BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrhinterviews

Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrh

BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrh

Rumble: https://rumble.com/DITRHinterviews

Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/DITRHiBlist

Instagram: @Theflatearthpodcast

Web3: https://flatearthdave.tv





MEDIA INQUIRES: https://www.theflatearthpodcast.com/book-dave-for-an-interview/ If you are a show host and think Flat Earth is stupid and impossible, let's do a Q&A on your channel.





science, technology, geology, astronomy, physics, education