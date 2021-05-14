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Ο Fauci αναγκάζεται να το παραδεχθεί- Mόνο οι μισοί σχεδόν των εργαζομένων στην υπηρεσία του εμβολιάστηκαν
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290 views • May 14, 2021
www.el.gr
Ο γερουσιαστής Burr ρώτησε τον Fauci, τον Peter Marks του FDA, και τη διευθύντρια του CDC τι ποσοστό των εργαζομένων στις υπηρεσίες τους εμβολιάστηκε
Ο γερουσιαστής Burr ρώτησε τον Fauci, τον Peter Marks του FDA, και τη διευθύντρια του CDC τι ποσοστό των εργαζομένων στις υπηρεσίες τους εμβολιάστηκε
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