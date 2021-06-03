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Immunologist Dr. Bridle - Damage From Spike Proteins Proof
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1419 views • June 03, 2021
Dr. Byram W. Bridle is an associate professor and viral immunologist in the Department of Pathobiology at the University of Guelph
The spike proteins generated by both the mRNA vaccines don’t stay in the shoulder muscle, but spread to the brain, heart, ovaries, etc. They also know that the spike protein is what causes the damage with Covid—and now it is clear how it is causing so much damage in other parts of the bodies of the vaccinated.
If civilization survives... www.hudok.info
The spike proteins generated by both the mRNA vaccines don’t stay in the shoulder muscle, but spread to the brain, heart, ovaries, etc. They also know that the spike protein is what causes the damage with Covid—and now it is clear how it is causing so much damage in other parts of the bodies of the vaccinated.
If civilization survives... www.hudok.info
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