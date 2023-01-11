A Skeptical Kim Iversen Interviews Steve Kirsch About the COVID Shot Deaths

(Jan 10, 2023) This is a very good and quite entertaining interview primarily because Kim Iversen falsely believes (like many) that the COVID injections may still be beneficial to some people and aren't killing more people than they are saving from COVID.
Steve Kirsch on Substack: https://stevekirsch.substack.com/
The Kim Iversen Show: https://rumble.com/v24o54g-the-kim-iversen-show-01102023.html
