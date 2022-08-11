X22 REPORT Ep. 2847b - FBI Raid Is Not What You Think, [DS] Knows They Lost, Narrative Change, Playbook Known

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2847b - August 10, 2022

FBI Raid Is Not What You Think, [DS] Knows They Lost, Narrative Change, Playbook Known

The [DS] pushed their agenda, it is now backfiring on them, the public is not with them on this, the public is now seeing a dictatorship. At this point the [DS] does not care, they are fighting for their lives, they know they need to stop the midterm elections, they need to create the narrative that will stop it. This is what is happening. They are creating the narrative of Trump supporters getting angry, they are going to use this to create the riots. They are trying to get the Trump supporters onto the street, do not fall for the trap. When this does not happen they will use antifa to stage the entire thing.

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