Our Lady's Message to Valeria Copponi on January 11, 2023

Jan 13, 2023

My dearest children, I want to assure you that you have another father who prays to Jesus for all of you, your holy Father Benedict.





He now knows each of you, and intercedes for those who, above all, need the most supplications and prayers to Jesus.





We love our son Benedict, and for this we pray for all of you because, he intercedes for each of you.





You have a Father in Heaven, a father who loves, in the true sense of the word, all of you.





Soon each of you, if deserving, will return to us and by means of Benedict (prayers) you will have less time to spend (in purgatory) for your sins.





He prays so much to Jesus that My Son is freeing so many souls from purgatory through the prayers of your Blessed Benedict.





Jesus loves his children who love so much that they offer their life to the most needy brothers and sisters.





Take an example from our son and your brother Benedict, pray to him because he can free so much humanity with his interventions to God.





My very dear children, I want each of my children to return to the Father, now all the more so that the times are coming to an end.





Your land has been tainted by the most terrible sins, and God will give you a little more time to be able to recover so many sinner souls.





I recommend you, pray for young people, priests, and all our unbelieving children.





I bless you and will listen to your requests.





I bless you,





Your Heavenly Mother.





Valeria Copponi’s story of receiving locutions from heaven started when she was in Lourdes accompanying her military husband on pilgrimage.





There she heard a voice that she identified as her guardian angel, telling her to get up.





He then presented her to Our Lady, who said; You will be my cenacle; a term she only understood years later when a priest used it in the context of the prayer group she started in home city of Rome, Italy.





It was Father Gabriele Amorth who encouraged Valeria to diffuse her messages outside the prayer cenacle.





The attitude of the clergy is predictably mixed: some priests are skeptical, while others participate fully in the cenacle.





