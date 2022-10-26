Create New Account
Navy SEAL Jocko Willink on Days When He Has Zero Motivation: "I Go Anyways."
GalacticStorm
Published a month ago |
Freedom is what everyone wants — to be able to act and live with freedom. But the only way to get to a place of freedom is through discipline. If you want financial freedom, you have to have financial discipline. If you want more free time, you have to follow a more disciplined time management system.

As Jocko put it: “do things you don't want to do…do the right things,” and trust this discipline now will eventually generate the freedom you seek.


