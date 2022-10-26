Freedom is what everyone wants — to be able to act and live with freedom. But the only way to get to a place of freedom is through discipline. If you want financial freedom, you have to have financial discipline. If you want more free time, you have to follow a more disciplined time management system.
As Jocko put it: “do things you don't want to do…do the right things,” and trust this discipline now will eventually generate the freedom you seek.
https://rumble.com/v1osxal-navy-seal-jocko-willink-on-days-when-he-has-zero-motivation-i-go-anyways..html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.