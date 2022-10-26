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Freedom is what everyone wants — to be able to act and live with freedom. But the only way to get to a place of freedom is through discipline. If you want financial freedom, you have to have financial discipline. If you want more free time, you have to follow a more disciplined time management system.
As Jocko put it: “do things you don't want to do…do the right things,” and trust this discipline now will eventually generate the freedom you seek.
https://rumble.com/v1osxal-navy-seal-jocko-willink-on-days-when-he-has-zero-motivation-i-go-anyways..html