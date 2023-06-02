Brighteon Broadcast News, June 2, 2023 - COVID jab has injured or killed 600 MILLION people (so far) and Trump takes credit for fast-tracking it

0:00 Intro

0:26 Water Filters

7:20 Headlines

35:52 Interview with Mat Staver





- Dr. David Martin reveals that 600 million people have been injured or killed by covid vaccines

- Donald Trump takes CREDIT for giving people the "vaccine" they demanded

- REFUSES to say it was a mistake, or that the vaccine is killing people

- Trump appears to be OWNED BY PFIZER

- Adams announces upcoming lab results for CESIUM removal by water filters

- Can help save your life in aftermath of a nuclear event

- Twitter cancels "What Is A Woman?" streaming deal with Daily Wire / Matt Walsh

- Elon Musk is totally owned by communist China and CENSORS anyone critical of the CCP

- Musk is a faker who only PRETENDS to support free speech

- Interview with the founder of Liberty Counsel, fighting for your right to say NO to the jab





