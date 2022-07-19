Food Destroyed, Russia & Israel 07/19/2022

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Today we take a look at 4 Natural Gas Facilities in the US that has been destroyed in "Freak Events". The Embassy also warned all Americans to get out of Ukraine Immediately as U.S. Bombs are Moved. We also see that if the US provide weapons to Ukraine then Russia will declare the US an active combatant, and will take military action. Citizens of Russia will be conducting Nuclear Evacuation Drills and advised to have evacuation bags in order.
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