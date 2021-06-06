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Rife Frequencies to Destroy Cancer Cells
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167 views • June 06, 2021
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Rife frequencies to kill cancer cells along with Delta and Theta and healing tones. YouTube compression does not translate the zero-point energy effects.
For best effectiveness, hydrate with water while listening.
This is for experimental and entertainment purposes only and is not intended to diagnose, treat, prevent or cure any disease or disorder.
Rife frequencies to kill cancer cells along with Delta and Theta and healing tones. YouTube compression does not translate the zero-point energy effects.
For best effectiveness, hydrate with water while listening.
This is for experimental and entertainment purposes only and is not intended to diagnose, treat, prevent or cure any disease or disorder.
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